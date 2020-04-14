OTTAWA — Health Canada is warning Canadians about the risks of using fraudulent and unauthorized N95 masks that may not offer protection against COVID-19.
Health Canada said Tuesday that “fraudulent or unauthorized N95 masks may not meet the same performance measures required by NIOSH (the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health),” and may not properly protect consumers from COVID-19.
Certification can be confirmed by entering the item's approval number into the NIOSH database. Health Canada also said the product package should have “appropriate markings and details, as required by NIOSH.”