Penticton has cornered the market on full-distance Ironman races in the two westernmost provinces.
For the duration of its five-year deal with the City of Penticton, Ironman has agreed not to host another full-distance triathlon anywhere in B.C. or Alberta, according to a copy of the contract obtained by The Herald through a freedom of information request.
The company also agreed not to put on a full-distance race – a four-kilometre swim, 180-km bike ride and 42-km run – in Idaho or Washington within 30 days of the event in Penticton.
Those guarantees were key aspects of the deal, said Carly Lewis, the city’s sports and events project manager.
“The geographic exclusivity clause establishes the Ironman Canada-Penticton event as a signature event in the region, and allows us to continue growing the event year over year,” she explained in a statement.
Another important point, said Lewis, is a portion of the deal that “identifies a maximum value of host services committed to by the city, which allows us build in cost certainty and protect against unexpected costs throughout the duration of the five-year contract.”
The contract states the city will pay Ironman a $150,000 cash licensing fee by July 1 each year, plus provide in-kind services worth up to $502,100, including public works staff and police, event spaces, community notifications, marketing and 320 room-nights at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. However, the city has already secured $200,000 worth of cash and in-kind commitments from the business community, so taxpayers won’t be on the hook for the full amount.
Other items of interest in the contract include:
The new event will pick up where Ironman left off in 2012, when city council of the day chose to cut ties and sign on with a different triathlon brand following a dispute over costs.
That experiment failed completely this year, when the Super League Triathlon event that was supposed to run in late August was cancelled due to low registration numbers.
