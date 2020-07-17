Two motorcyclists were sent to hospital Thursday after being cut off by a truck towing an RV on Highway 97 north of Osoyoos.
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on a four-lane section near Fruitvale Way, when the truck merged suddenly into the left-hand lane.
“The side of the trailer struck both motorcyclists, knocking them to the ground,” RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.
One of the riders, a 61-year-old woman from Langley, suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries, while the other rider, a 45-year-old woman from Lake Country received minor injuries. The driver of the truck, a 59-year-old man from Calgary, was uninjured and received a ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act.
“The Osoyoos RCMP would like to remind drivers that during the warmer months there is an increase of motorcyclists on the road,” said Bayda.
“It is imperative drivers know their surroundings. Look twice for motorcyclists before making turns or when changing lanes, as they are smaller and much harder to see.”