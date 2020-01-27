When Anna Fodor checked her Lotto Max ticket manually and realized she did not win the record-breaking $70-million jackpot, she thought that was that.
Later on, Fodor scanned the same ticket and realized she nearly missed out on a $500,000 win as she had actually matched all seven numbers for one of the 42 Maxmillion prizes from the Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 Lotto Max draw.
The Penticton resident, who bought the winning ticket at Duncan Grocery in Penticton, split the $1 million Maxmillion prize with a winner in Ontario with the same winning numbers.
“I had checked on the BCLC website and I didn’t have any winning numbers on the main draw,” said Fodor. “I didn’t realize I had won until I scanned it at the corner store where I bought the ticket.”
On how it feels to win, Fodor described it as, “Amazing, pure happiness”.
Fodor, who made the trek from her home in Penticton to BCLC’s Kamloops head-office to pick up her $500,000 cheque, said she’s no stranger to Kamloops. “I was born in Kamloops and lived in B.C. all my life,” she explained.
The first thing on Fodor’s bucket list is a new Toyota Tacoma truck.
“I will buy a truck and probably a fifth wheel (trailer) for travelling and invest the rest wisely,” explained Fodor. “It will make a huge difference in my life.”
