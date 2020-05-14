With a population generously estimated at 1,676 in the 2016 census, Naramata seems long overdue to for a proper sewage system.
It’s a shortcoming that will be studied starting next week to help decide if the village needs its own sewer system – and if people there even want one.
A contractor working on behalf of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will be sampling Okanagan Lake for the presence of leakage from Naramata residents’ septic systems through the groundwater below them.
Approximately 150 samples will be taken a few metres offshore across a four-kilometre of lakefront centred on the village, according to RDOS engineering manager Liisa Bloomfield.
The samples will be assessed for electrical conductivity, pH level and temperature to identify any anomalies.
“The first round of sampling will allow for pinpointing of ‘hot spots’ along the shoreline. Hot spots will be the areas with notably higher concentrations of the indicators. These hot spots will be the focus for the second and third round (August and October, respectively) of sampling with more extensive testing,” Bloomfield explained in an email.
She cautioned the results could be skewed by run-off from agricultural activity, so scientists may also test for the presence of artificial sweetener, the presence of which would suggest it came from human waste.
Bloomfield said any egregious health violations discovered during sampling, such as domestic sewage being discharged directly onto land or into water, could trigger a call to authorities, “however, we do not expect to see this type of contravention.”
She’s even inviting waterfront property owners to have the lake near their homes tested.
“It can be valuable information for property owners on the health and effectiveness of their on-site septic system,” said Bloomfield
Results from the study will then be incorporated into the liquid waste management plan that’s in development for Naramata.
Regardless of what the study finds, though, it’s uncertain if community members even want to flush their septic systems for a wastewater treatment plant certain to cost millions of dollars.
“I wouldn’t say (lack of a sewer system) is holding back development, as a lot can be done currently with septic system technology. It would, however, allow for developers to make better use of their land as they would not need to allocate space for a system and field,” Karla Kozakevich, who represents Naramata on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, said in an email.
“At the same time, adding a sewage system in Naramata may lead to increased densification and many locals do not want to see properties in Naramata subdivided and densification occur. They enjoy the rural country feel.”
The RDOS has budgeted $70,000 over the next two years for the plan.
The study that starts next week is budgeted at $25,000 and funded by a grant from the Okanagan Basin Water Board. A similar grant was awarded in April to the Regional District of Central Okanagan to check for the presence of septage near Okanagan Lake water intakes.
Heather Larratt, an aquatic biologist who has done work for the OBWB, said the problem of septage in Okanagan Lake is widespread and worrisome, because it introduces extra nutrients to the water, which encourages algae outbreaks that kill aquatic plants and animals.
“And it’s not just the nutrients,” Larratt added. “It’s also the bacteria and pathogens and other things we like to use, like anti-bacterial soaps that don’t stop being anti-bacterials, hormones, personal care products, the list goes on.”
Larratt suggested anyone wanting to make a difference in water quality can do so immediately be using less fertilizer, cutting out anti-bacterial soaps when possible, and returning unused medications to pharmacies instead of flushing them.