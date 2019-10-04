oliver home

An artist’s rendering of the new affordable housing apartment building to be built at 5931 Airport Rd. in Oliver.

 Province of B.C./Special to the Okanagan Weekend

Construction of more than 40 new homes in Oliver is slated to begin in the spring of 2020.

The province of B.C. announced Friday M’akola Housing Society will receive approximately $4.6 million from the province’s Building B.C: Community Housing Fund to help build 46 homes along Airport Road.

The four-storey apartment building will feature one, two and three-bedroom units. Approximately 30% of those units will be for middle-income families, 50% for low-to-moderate income households and 20% for those with low incomes.

“The Town of Oliver appreciates the investment the Province is making to provide for more affordable housing in Oliver,” Mayor Martin Johansen said in a press release.

“Council is grateful for this development to provide more safe, affordable and accessible homes for our community members. The strongest communities are those that offer a range of housing options to meet the needs of people.”