Construction of more than 40 new homes in Oliver is slated to begin in the spring of 2020.
The province of B.C. announced Friday M’akola Housing Society will receive approximately $4.6 million from the province’s Building B.C: Community Housing Fund to help build 46 homes along Airport Road.
The four-storey apartment building will feature one, two and three-bedroom units. Approximately 30% of those units will be for middle-income families, 50% for low-to-moderate income households and 20% for those with low incomes.
“The Town of Oliver appreciates the investment the Province is making to provide for more affordable housing in Oliver,” Mayor Martin Johansen said in a press release.
“Council is grateful for this development to provide more safe, affordable and accessible homes for our community members. The strongest communities are those that offer a range of housing options to meet the needs of people.”
