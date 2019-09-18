Make that 11 cannabis shops now approved by Penticton city council.
Following a request for reconsideration, council on Tuesday agreed to back Starbuds’ application to sell pot from a storefront at 2150 Main St.
Two weeks ago, council turned down the store by a 5-2 vote because of its proximity to two other shops – BC Cannabis and Zen Canna – that have already been cleared to operate in the strip mall at 2050 Main St.
The two in favour were Couns. Campbell Watt and Julius Bloomfield.
But after hearing a presentation from a Starbuds representative Tuesday, Coun. Judy Sentes got the earlier decision returned for reconsideration and then switched her vote, as did Coun. Frank Regehr.
That meant Starbuds was approved by a 4-3 vote with Mayor John Vassilaki and Couns. Jake Kimberley and Katie Robinson opposed.
“We’ve set the distance requirements for (buffer zones around) schools and those sorts of things; we never said how close (cannabis shops) could be to… each other. In reconsidering this, I think the request is valid,” said Sentes.
She compared cannabis retailers to those that sell clothing or shoes and are often located next to one another.
“I wholeheartedly agree that the clientele will determine which business succeeds and which does not,” said Sentes.
Robinson called that comparison “ridiculous,” citing “extensive” public consultation that showed people wanted a slow roll-out of cannabis shops.
“Some time in the future, when (the shops) have proved themselves, when we know the issues that we’re dealing with, great, let the public market and free market deal with it at that time,” said Robinson.
“But until then, we had a very clear public consultation that said, ‘Please, let’s just go slowly, let’s just open the door, see how it works, and then go from there.’
“And we’re doing a complete flip-flop on that.”
With the Starbuds approval, 11 cannabis shops have now been cleared to operate in Penticton, just three away from the limit of 14 set by city council.
However, the final say on all the stores rests with the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Licensing Branch, which won’t issue a licence without the support of an applicant’s local government.
To date, just two shops – Spirit Leaf and Cannabis Cottage – have opened – while a third, Green Gaia Cannabis Co. at 210 Main St., has been licensed by the B.C. government.
