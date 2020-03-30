The cause of a weekend house fire on Duncan Avenue in Penticton that sent three people to hospital remained under investigation Monday.
“We haven’t pinpointed the cause and origin yet. The inspector did a preliminary investigation on the weekend and didn’t find anything alarming, so it’s not suspicious at this point,” Chris Forster, deputy chief of the Penticton Fire Department, said in an interview Monday.
Three people were inside the home near the intersection of Duncan Avenue and Main Street when the fire started just before 6 p.m.
“Two of the people were actually pulled out by a neighbour, then the crews arrived on scene and there was a third occupant that the fire crew rescued doing an initial primary search,” added Forster.
All three were sent to hospital as a precaution, and it’s unclear why they couldn’t get themselves out in time.
Forster said the fire is believed to have started in the home’s basement, and the residence doesn’t appear to be a write-off.
Auxiliary and off-duty firefighters were called in to do coverage as a result of the three-alarm blaze.