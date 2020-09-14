Agur Lake Camp Society announced Monday its fundraiser, the “Helicopter Ball Drop”, presented by Summerland Timber Mart. Event proceeds will go directly to support Agur Lake Camp for the 2021 season.
Agur Lake Camp is B.C.’s only barrier-free wilderness camp, with fully wheelchair accessible cabins, docks, trails, picnic pavilion and fire pit area. Just a 30-minute drive from downtown Summerland, the 54-acre site offers people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to camp together in a beautiful, safe and calm oasis.
Raffle tickets are being sold, with ticket numbers corresponding to a numbered golf ball. On Nov. 7, the balls will be taken up in a helicopter to be dropped on a target at Dale Meadows Park in Summerland at 1 p.m..
The winners of three cash prizes ($2,000, $1,000 and $500) will be determined by which balls land closest to the target.
The $10 tickets can be purchased in person at Summerland Timber Mart, at Agur Lake Camp office, or online at https://agurlakecamp.ca/.