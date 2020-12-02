Wiltse Elementary is the top school in the South Okanagan, according to the latest set of ranking produced by the Fraser Institute.
The school ranked 236 out of 931 across B.C. included in the rankings, which are based on results of standardized tests completed by students in Grades 4 and 7 during the 2018-19 session.
Critics have long held that the rankings are unfair, because they don’t take into account socioeconomic factors that contribute to students’ success. As a result, private schools that are selective about admissions always score the best.
This year’s edition was no different, with 17 private schools in the Lower Mainland emerging in a tie for first place.
The next-highest-ranked local elementary schools in districts 53 and 67 after Wiltse were Oliver at 303 and Osoyoos at 324.
Next were Tuc-el-Nuit (368), Giant’s Head and Uplands (T-400), Parkway (468), Trout Creek and Naramata (T-483), Kaleden (533), Columbia (628), Queen’s Park (673), Cawston (785) and Carmi (804).
The only private school on the list in this region was Holy Cross, which was ranked 341st.