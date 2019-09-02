In recognition of grandparents and the official grandparents day, the Penticton Lakeside Resort is hosting its second annual Grandparents’ Day Afternoon Tea, Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Bufflehead Cappuccino Bar.
The event will offer loose leaf teas served on fine china, finger sandwiches and fresh baking, all prepared by the resort’s head chef.
Seatings are at noon, 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. and must be pre-booked through Samantha Tadey at 250-493-9772 or by email at samantha@rpbhotels.com.
The cost is $25. Youth ages 4-12 are $12 and ages three and under are free. Prices are subject to service charges and tax.
