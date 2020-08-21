Local politicians have approved the purchase of an 80-acre site directly above the Penticton landfill that is being eyed for a regional compost facility.
The decision to buy the former cattle ranch at 1313 Greyback Rd. was made by directors on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen at a closed-door meeting Aug. 6.
The decision was made public in a press release issued Thursday morning by the RDOS amid a flurry of other news related to the Christie Mountain wildfire.
The purchase price was not revealed. The property was ordered sold by a judge after its former owner, Sather Ranch, went into receivership.
Some neighbours fear the new composting facility will generate odour, leachate and extra traffic, but the RDOS says there are legislated requirements to ensure such issues are managed properly.
The site is in the Agricultural Land Reserve, meaning the RDOS must successfully apply to use the property for non-farming purposes.
The RDOS says it will complete its application to the Agricultural Land Commission after conducting the required public engagement on the project.