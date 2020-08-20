Record highs were set Tuesday in four Okanagan cities – Kelowna, Penticton, Summerland and Vernon.
Sustained dry heat has exacerbated dangerous fire conditions and created the potential for lightning storms.
In Kelowna, a new record of 37 C was set, up from the old record of 36.7 C set in 1967
Penticton reached 37.5, up from 36.7 C set in 1967. Summerland was 37.1 C, beating 36.7 C set in 1967, and Vernon hit 35.7 C, edging out 35.5 C set in 2010.
Temperatures in Penticton are forecast to drop and rain is expected Friday.