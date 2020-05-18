MP Richard Cannings went toe-to-toe with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland last week regarding the Town of Oliver’s difficulties securing federal funding for major repairs to its agricultural water system.
Cannings, who represents South Okanagan-West Kootenay, explained the problems stem from a rock slide four years ago at Gallagher Lake that damaged a key canal at the top end of the water supply system.
“That canal allows orchardists and vineyards to grow the crops that make the Valley famous,” Cannings said by videoconference May 14 on what passes for question period during virtual sittings of Parliament.
“The Town of Oliver has tried to secure federal funding, about $5 million, to help repair the canal, but federal agricultural won’t provide funding because it’s an infrastructure problem, and federal infrastructure won’t provide funding because it would benefit agriculture.”
The New Democrat went on to note the federal minister of infrastructure last month called for shovel-ready projects that could be funded to create economic stimulus.
“This (canal) project has been shovel-read for two years. Can the prime minister find one ministry that would step up and help fund this work?” asked Cannings.
Freeland, who was filling in for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said she is “familiar with the amazing Okanagan,” but not the Oliver project.
“I can commit to the member opposite that I will raise this issue with the minister of infrastructure, who is working very energetically with the provinces right now to get money to shovel-ready projects,” said Freeland.
“We’ve been waiting two or three years now for funding for this project and it doesn’t seem to fit into any of the little packages that federal money tends to come in,” replied Cannings.
“And so the Town of Oliver and the people of the South Okanagan would like a federal commitment today, that in this situation, let’s find the money to build this project and keep those vineyards and orchards growing, because without water they will die within weeks.”
Freeland replied she is in “total support” of Okanagan growers, “but I think the member opposite will agree that it is imprudent to make a commitment without knowing all the details. What I can commit to doing is to looking into this and getting back to the honourable member.”
Oliver council in January signed off on the bylaw required to borrow up to $6.48 million to repair the water system. Work is expected to start this fall and take approximately 20 months.
The town will rely on a $5-million contribution from the province and short-term funding to get through construction, before going ahead with the long-term borrowing.
The precise cost to water users won’t be known until construction is complete, but will likely result in a price increase in the range of 14%, Doug Leahy, the town’s chief financial officer, said previously.