Five years after abandoning an effort to attract a high-end hotel to the area surrounding the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, the city is once again inviting offers.
Council at an in-camera meeting in July directed staff to begin a process to accept expressions of interest from developers to build a hotel at 903 Vernon Ave., a bare lot that’s used as overflow parking for the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The new strategy was revealed at Tuesday’s regular council meeting.
“We are aware there is interest in the site, so this will allow that interest to come forward,” said city manager Donny van Dyk, who wouldn’t get into specifics about what incentives might be offered to developers.
“At this point, everything’s on the table,” he said.
The lot is 1.5 acres, and also fronts Alberni Street and Westminster Avenue. The land was valued at $2 million as of July 2019 by BC Assessment. It was purchased by the city for $1.55 million in 2015.
That was the same year the city issued a request for expressions of interest from developers to build a high-end hotel at 325 Power St., the large property that houses the convention centre.
That process, which was intended to help attract more business to the convention centre, was abandoned after the city received just one bid due to a covenant that would have required public assent to rezone for the property for a hotel.