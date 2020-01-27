The man accused in a quadruple-shooting last year in Penticton remains behind bars with no trial date in sight.
John Brittain, who faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in connection with a shooting spree April 15, 2019, was to have a trial date set Monday morning. However, a B.C. Supreme Court judge heard the nature of the case has made it difficult for lawyers to proceed. The matter is now due to return to court Feb. 24.
Crown counsel instead used the time to renew a no-contact order between Brittain and his ex-wife, Kathy Brittain. Kathy may be called as a witness at trial. All four of the shooting victims were her neighbours.
