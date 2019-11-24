Members of the Penticton Indian Band will decide next month if they want to stage a new byelection that could unseat of majority of sitting councillors.
Third-party electoral officer Marcus Hadley issued a notice to members Friday notifying them about the general band meeting he has scheduled for Dec. 12.
“At that meeting there will be a secret ballot as to whether a new byelection should be held. If the majority of voters at that meeting vote to hold a new byelection, I will call a nomination meeting and a new byelection will take place,” Hadley, a Victoria lawyer, explains in the notice.
The general meeting marks the final step in the appeal process that was launched to overturn the results of the disputed November 2017 byelection that filled five of eight seats on council following a wave of resignations.
The appeal was filed by PIB member Jacqueline McPherson, whose complaint was initially dismissed on a technical basis by former electoral officer Julia Buck. McPherson then successfully appealed Buck’s decision in Federal Court in July 2019.
The second step in the appeal process played out earlier this month, when, as per the band’s custom election code, candidates in the 2017 byelection were unable to agree the byelection result was valid.
At least 15 member then signed a motion of non-confidence, triggering the upcoming meeting.
McPherson’s appeal alleged a host of irregularities in the 2017 byelection, starting with the hiring of Buck as electoral officer.
McPherson claimed that in the lead-up to the vote, council, acting without the five members required for a quorum, unilaterally fired long-time electoral officer Valerie Baptiste, who had been duly elected by members to serve through 2020.
Buck was ineligible for the job anyway, argued McPherson, because the custom election code permits the electoral officer to cast a vote in the event of a tie, but because Buck is not a member of the PIB nor an Indigenous person, she couldn’t legally vote in a PIB election.
McPherson’s complaints spiralled outwards from there, including allegations the nomination meeting was conducted improperly and some ballots were sent out with candidates not listed alphabetically.
If the new byelection goes ahead, it could leave PIB council, which consists of eight councillors and Chief Chad Eneas, without a quorum required to make decisions.
For years, each band council resolution included a note at the top stating a quorum consists of five council members. After the wave of resignations in 2017, however, there were just three councillors and the chief left.
When some band members began questioning council’s legitimacy, council then published a legal opinion it obtained that states a quorum exists if the chief and a simple majority of “available” councillors are present at a meeting.
That legal interpretation is in dispute, however, and was another basis of McPherson’s appeal.
PIB administration didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.