“I’ve always been good with numbers,” Gale says confidently, “but somehow I didn’t anticipate the shortfall of money.”
Gale is an older lady, who calls the South Okanagan her home. Her long-term disability allows her a small pension, but the money doesn’t go very far, and often she finds herself making difficult choices, when it comes to buying food.
Years ago, Gale had connections with the Salvation Army in another community, so she knew where to turn, when she needed help. She found it difficult to admit that she needed such help with even the basics like providing nutritious food, but she swallowed her pride and came to the Salvation Army Food Bank.
She’s glad that she did.
Gale has come to the food bank for the past several months. There she found people, who were welcoming, helpful and encouraging. “The Salvation Army helped me with more than just food. They gave me ideas to become more independent. It really helped my self-esteem,” she says.
“The Penticton food bank provides a volunteer to help me make selections, when I get a food hamper. I can choose items that meet my special diet. This shopping is by appointment. The experience is personal and private. I really appreciate that. They provide the tangible help with food, and a gentle offer of spiritual support too,” says Gale.
“Although it was hard to admit I need help, this has taught me to become more self-sufficient. The Salvation Army is just there – they don’t ask questions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.