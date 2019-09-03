Two weeks after granting tentative approval to a contentious tax deal that will save future owners of an Ellis Street apartment building about $500,000, city council made it official Tuesday night.
In a repeat of the Aug. 20 decision, council voted 4-3 in favour of a six-month extension to the economic incentive zone program for the developers of the 48-unit Ellis One project.
And just like at the last meeting, Coun. Jake Kimberley was first out of the gate to speak against the proposal, suggesting other taxpayers will have to make up the $500,000 because the construction company, Wildstone, didn’t manage the project correctly.
“If you start bending and amending bylaws as they are in effect, you set precedent as an elected body that you cannot defend in the future as applications come in,” warned Kimberley.
“I can defend the extension easily with some common sense and some fair play,” replied Coun. Katie Robinson.
She argued Wildstone took on the project in good faith, but ran into unforeseen difficulties, including a labour shortage and poor weather.
Forcing the company to meet the original Dec. 31 deadline, Robinson continued, could have also forced Wildstone to bring in help from outside the area.
“So, for me, this seems very obvious that we should give them a short extension, get the job done correctly, properly, within a reasonable length of time, and employ our local tradesmen,” said Robinson.
The others in favour were Couns. Julius Bloomfield, Judy Sentes and Campbell Watt. The others opposed were Coun. Frank Regehr and Mayor John Vassilaki.
Under terms of the EIZ program, which was initiated in 2010 to spur development, owners of Ellis One units will pay tax only on the value of the land under them, not the building itself. The benefit is expected to total $500,000 over the next decade.
Wildstone owner Jim Morrison said afterwards he wished to clarify that the company is not the developer and won’t benefit from the EIZ extension. Rather, it’s the eventual owners of the Ellis One units that will enjoy the tax break, he said.
One-bedroom units in Ellis One start at $300,000, according to the project’s website, which has two penthouses listed at $1.2 million each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.