Lawyers argue for a living, but they can at least agree that recent court closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic are affecting people’s right to a speedy trial and could potentially result in some going free.
B.C. courts are virtually shut down as a result of the health crisis except for urgent cases, such as those involving people in custody awaiting bail or sentencing. All trials have been automatically adjourned. Lawyers can, however, apply to have some urgent matters heard in one of just seven hub courts around the province, including Kelowna.
It all comes four years after a pivotal decision of the Supreme Court of Canada referred to as Jordan, which sets out strict time limits for the commencement of criminal trials.
In provincial court, the time limit is 18 months from the day a person is charged to the day that person’s trial starts, while the limit is 30 months in Supreme Court.
If the delays can be attributed to the Crown and court system in general, the accused can apply to have the charges dropped. Delays caused by the accused, such as adjourning a trial date or changing lawyers, are subtracted from the calculations.
But delays can also be ignored “subject to a prosecutor showing there’s been exceptional circumstances... that lie outside the Crown’s control or could not have reasonably been foreseen or avoided,” according to Penticton lawyer Nelson Selamaj.
“I don’t think it takes a lawyer to interpret that kind of language. This COVID-19 thing obviously appears to be an exceptional circumstance. So my prediction is the court will deem (COVID-19-related delays) to fall under those exceptional circumstances.”
However, “Some other defence counsel may take the view the Crown and/or the court can do more than we are actually doing, in terms of being able to litigate cases,” added Selamaj.
“In this day and age, in 2020, we’re just now starting to appear by phone, and that should have already occurred and we should have been ready for that way back when.”
Michael Welsh, another Penticton lawyer, said in an email that much will depend on how courts “triage” criminal cases, “particularly for accused persons who were remanded in custody pending trial,” once courts reopen.
“The SCC in Jordan speaks of exceptional circumstances where the limits may not apply, and the present Covid-19 shutdown of the courts to try to prevent spread of the virus is clearly one,” continued Welsh, who holds a Queen’s Counsel designation.
“But once the courts are back in regular operation, their response in expediting trials due to that lost time will, I believe, most certainly be measured. So we will have to wait and see whether there is a flood or trickle of Jordan applications.”
B.C. Prosecution Service spokesman Gordon Comer wasn’t able to offer any insight into how the Crown will approach the issue because it’s still uncharted territory.
“Since this sort of shutdown due to a pandemic has never happened before, the issue of delays due to this sort of issue has never been litigated before the courts. I can't speculate as to how the courts might classify these sorts of delays,” Comer said in an email.
“It's also impossible to know how long this shutdown might last.”
As of April 2, there were 171 inmates on remand at the Okanagan Correctional Centre awaiting trials or bail hearings, according to B.C. Corrections. Across all 10 provincial jails, there were 1,138 inmates in limbo.