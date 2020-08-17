Construction values were off by nearly half through the first part of summer in Penticton.
New data from the City of Penticton shows staff issued 384 building permits for work valued at $62.3 million through July 2020, compared to 439 permits worth $118.3 million in the year-ago period.
For this July only, the city issued 54 permits for jobs valued at $5.2 million in 2020, versus 67 approvals worth $6.9 million in the comparison period.
The highest-value permit last month was for a new single-family home at 154 Avery Pl. worth $761,000. Next was a permit for new fire alarms and sprinklers at Penticton Regional Hospital valued at $647,000.