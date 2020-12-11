Forty-one residents and staff at McKinney Place long-term care home in Oliver had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, making it by far the worst such outbreak in B.C beyond the Lower Mainland.
Remarkably, there are no deaths or hospitalizations associated with the outbreak, which has infected 27 residents and 14 staff members, according to Interior Health’s chief medical officer.
Dr. Albert De Villiers was reluctant, however, to offer a prognosis for McKinney Place, which is home to a total of 59 residents who belong to the demographics most at risk of dying from the disease.
“We know this is a little bit of an unpredictable virus. Different people react to it differently,” he told reporters on a videoconference call.
“The good thing at this point is we do not have any hospitalizations or any deaths related to COVID specifically, so we are hoping that the measure we are putting in place now will be able to contain this.”
Those measures include around-the-clock housekeeping services, replacement staff from around the region, twice-daily symptom checks of residents and tests on asymptomatic people.
McKinney Place is operated by Interior Health and has 75 beds in a mix of private, semi-private and four-person rooms. It’s attached to South Okanagan General Hospital, which is not included in the outbreak.
The age and layout of McKinney Place is believed to have contributed to the rapid spread of the virus there.
“It’s an older facility, it’s a facility where we have more congregating areas, and also less private rooms… so that might have contributed, because you can imagine if you’re in your room alone, it easier to keep the (virus) out than if there’s four people in the same room,” explained Dr. De Villiers.
As for the source of the outbreak, “logic tells us it’s either through a visitor or through a staff member,” he said, but that investigation has been put on the back burder, because “we are trying to focus right now on containing the outbreak and preventing further spread.”
McKinney Place is no longer accepting visitors of any kind, except health professionals, a few of whom were the only people a Herald reporter spotted coming and going during an hour-long visit to the grounds Friday morning.
But despite the outward appearance of calm, the facility is the talk of the town, according to Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen.
“When you run into somebody, for sure, it’s foremost in what everybody’s thinking right now,” he said in an interview Friday.
“There’s staff that are leaving work and are out in the community, but we’ve also got an outbreak at SOSS,” said Johansen, referring to Oliver’s high school, which is the subject of an exposure alert.
“Everywhere you turn there seems to be a positive case of COVID, so I’m sure it’s on everybody’s radar to do what they can to protect themselves.”
There are currently two other COVID-19 outbreaks at seniors’ homes within the Interior Health region: Mountainview Village in Kelowna and Village by the Station in Penticton. Both are operated by the non-profit Good Samaritan Society of Canada and had seven and three cases, respectively, as of Friday.
The cases at Mountainview Village include a man in his 80s who died last week, making him the first person in first long-term care within the Interior Health region to perish as a result of COVID-19.
“We know this virus spread really easily, so we’ve actually been really lucky in Interior,” said Dr. De Villiers, “specifically, that we haven’t seen lots of outbreaks in long-term care to this point.”
The largest long-term-care outbreak beyond the Interior Health region, but outside the Lower Mainland, involves 15 cases at a facility in Fort St. John.
B.C.’s worst long-term-care outbreak is at Tabor Home in Abbotsford, which had recorded 151 cases and 25 deaths as of Wednesday.