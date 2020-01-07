It’s a bittersweet ending for another downtown Penticton business.
Craft Corner Kitchen owner Jon Cote has confirmed the restaurant, which first opened in 2016, has closed its doors for good.
“Every year I kind of do my business plan to see where we’re at,” Cote explained. With the market getting a little saturated, I decided to maybe go along the lines of a new project.”
That new project? A food truck.
Cote is keeping the details of the food truck well under wraps until it opens – he’s hoping before the return of the Okanagan Fest of Ale, with the project already in the works – but said he’s looking forward to the freedom it offers.
“I enjoy the food and beverage industry and the meeting people and hanging out. I’m going to miss that, but the good thing about having the food truck, it also allows me to, during slower times, pick up a job.
“It’s cutting out all the overhead.”
And while Cote may be leaving the more permanent restaurant scene for something mobile, he knows he’s leaving it in good hands.
“The amazing part … we’ve had amazing people come to Penticton and open up some of these new restaurants. It’s exciting to see that Penticton is changing from not just a beverage town, to a more of a food and beverage town.”
Cote added the idea has been in the works for quite some time, and while staff were given a heads up well in advance, they chose to stay on with him until the end.
“It was amazing,” he said. “It was more than I can ask for.”
Craft Corner Kitchen isn’t the only business in Penticton’s downtown core to close its doors: last month, Starbucks announced it will be shutting down in the spring and Burger 55 wrapped up at the end of December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.