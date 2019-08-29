Applications are now being accepted from people interested in finding a home in a 56-unit affordable housing project on Nanaimo Avenue West that’s now due to open Nov. 1.
The Rise features 14 studio units, 20 one-bedroom units, 15 two-bedroom units and seven three-bedroom units. Seven of the suites are designed for accessibility.
Rents start at $600 per month for studios and rise to $1,400 per month for three-bedroom units, and are aimed at middle-income earners, according to a press release issued by the non-profit OneSky Community Resources, which is managing the building.
Tenants will enjoy balconies, air conditioning, an amenities room and underground parking.
The Rise was built on land gifted by the City of Penticton. The project was funded by Catalyst Community Developments Society and B.C. Housing.
The project was announced in November 2015 and originally due to open in November 2018.
For more information, visit www.therise.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.