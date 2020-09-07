TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
• Oliver Town Council meets, 7 p.m., Frank Venables Theatre, 6100 Gala Street, safe, socially distanced, to view agenda: oliver.ca
• Final Week: Bob Ross, “Happy Little Accidents,” plus “En Game Air,” “Speed: The History of Speed Painting in Canada,” Penticton Art Gallery, opened daily with extended hours, exhibit runs through Sept. 13, suggested donation of $5 (anticipate line-ups).
• There’s still time to take the family to Loco Landing Adventure Park open daily, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., 75 Riverside Drive, go-karts, miniature golf, high-level rope course, bumper boats and monkey motion, safe social distancing rules in place.
• Celebrating 50 years of the Penticton Tuneagers choir, on display at the Penticton Museum, Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon - 4 p.m.
• Electric bike rentals, Pedego Electric Bikes, 37 Backstreet Blvd. (behind Dragon’s Den), prices range from $50-$60 for two hours; $65-$75 for three hours, call 250-770-0576 to reserve
• “Willie Four Milli’s Rhythmic Doodle Art,” online exhibition by Will Hoffman, featuring digital works, visit: pentictonartscouncil.com
• Landmark Cinemas presents new releases: “Tenent,” (PG, 151 minutes, directed by Christopher Nolan); “The New Mutants,’ (14-A, 94 minutes); “Unhinged,” (14-A, 90 minutes); “Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” (G, 90 minutes); “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” (PG); For showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
• Oliver Theatre in downtown Oliver is offering private screenings of your favourite movies for up to 47 people, $10 per person, includes small popcorn and drink, minimum cost of $100, bring your own DVD or rent/purchase from Sundance Video in Oliver, email: theoliverhteatre@gmail.com
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
• The Summerland Ornamental Gardens fall plant sale begins, Sept. 9-19, an online sale, complete plant list is posted at summerlandgardens.org and orders can be placed by email.
• Fish and chips with Cindy, every Wednesday at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
• Special sneak previews at Landmark Cinemas 7: “After We Collided,” (14A) and “The Broken Heart Gallery,” (PG).
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
• Out and About walking program for local seniors, taking all COVID safety precautions, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., followed by coffee, register by email at: info@seniorswellnesssociety.com or by phone at: 250-487-7455, presented by Seniors Wellness Centre
• Evening market at Nk’Mip Campground in Osoyoos, 8000 45st Street, 2-6 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
• Folk/rock pop musician Mat Duffus, a Penticton favourite, performs at the Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51 with dinner, 5:30 p.m., $10
• Giant Yard Sale Fraternal Order of Eagles parking lot, corner of Main Street and Calgary Ave., 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., all proceeds to Ladies Eagles Auxiliary charities
• Discovery House charity golf tournament, at St. Andrew’s by the Lake, to sign up or to support the fundraiser, phone 250-462-1388
• Market on Main in Osoyoos, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Penticton Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., safe-social distancing, 100 block of Main Street, enter at Main Street and Lakeshore Drive (expect line-ups)
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon- 4 p.m.
• Meat draw at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m.
• Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Oliver Kiwanis Market, 5992 Sawmill Road, 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., masks are mandatory on site
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
• Summer Artisan Market at The Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, 9 a.m.- noon on Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Sunday
• Survivorship Dragon Boat Team Market runs every Sunday weather permitting. 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the corner of Skaha Lake Rd. and Yorkton Ave. Money raised is used for the teams’ activities and breast cancer awareness and support.
• Oliver Indoor Flea Market, 6005 Station Street, Oliver, 9 a.m. -3 p.m.
• Summerland Sunday Farmers & Crafters Market, Summerland Arena parking lot, 8820 Jubilee Road, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., family friendly, featuring 30-40 vendors with safe social distancing
• Meat draw at Elks Lodge, 1 p.m.
• BC-SPCA flea market, outdoors in front of Real Canadian Super Store, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Send your events to us five days in advance by emailing: editor@pentictonherald.ca