The observance of World Health Day was marked Tuesday by some hopeful news about the slowing spread of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region.
The number of people who’ve tested positive for the disease in the Interior remained at 128, unchanged since Saturday, and only 25 new cases — the lowest daily increase in three weeks — were reported in all of B.C.
The number of British Columbians being treated in hospital for COVID-19 dropped to 138, down two from Monday, with two fewer patients also being treated in intensive care units.
But provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix nevertheless cautioned the pandemic is still ongoing and they appealed for people to continue to obey physical distancing regulations.
“Let’s bend the curve, not the rules,” Dix said during the daily update.
There are now 1,291 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and — with four more people succumbing — the number of deaths due to the disease is 43.
With Easter long weekend coming, Dix and Henry urged people not to gather for worship services or take advantage of the forecasted mild weather to travel.
“This is a time, I know, when many people will be thinking of travelling and going to perhaps holiday homes or smaller communities around the province, and I really am imploring people that this is not our time to do that,” Henry said. “It’s important that we don’t go to communities where we might not have the resources to support us if we become sick or if there’s a medical emergency.
“Now is the time to stay home, to stay connected with our family, to stay connected virtually,” she added.
Some politicians in eastern B.C. have taken that approach further, calling for the government to shut the provincial border with Alberta to discourage people from that province travelling to vacation properties in the Kootenay and Columbia regions. But Henry said she didn’t believe such a measure was necessary at this point, describing the COVID-19 outbreak situation in Alberta as similar to what’s being experienced in B.C.
“All of us are taking very similar measures,” Henry said of the approach being followed by health officials in B.C. and Alberta.
No new orders have been issued that would require the shutdown of municipal parks and popular hiking trails, and Henry said people are still encouraged to get outdoor exercise while staying at least two metres away from others.
“It (the coronavirus) is not transmitted very easily outside,” she said. “This virus is susceptible to ultraviolet light, it doesn’t spread as well outside, as most viruses don’t.
“(Virus-loaded) droplets don’t live in the environment in a way that can be harmful for us quite quickly,” she said. “We do ask people to keep your distance because we don’t want people to be in those close environments together, talking and breathing on each other.
“But having somebody run by you quickly is a very unlikely way that this would ever be transmitted,” she said.
Thursday was World Health Day, as designated in 1949 by the World Health Organization. Henry said that, with the spread of COVID-19 to most countries around the world, that she couldn’t imagine a day when more people are aware of the need for good health.
There was also a moment of levity during the daily briefing when Henry noted that, in compliance with her own order, she had trimmed her own hair rather than gone to her regular stylist.
“My apologies to Lindsay, my hairdresser, but I did do some of my own tinkering with my hair in the last couple of days,” Henry joked. “Hopefully, it will settle down soon.”