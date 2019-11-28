Richard Cannings will reprise his role as natural resources critic, the federal NDP announced Thursday.
The newly re-elected MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay also held the post during his first term in office, which began in 2015.
"In terms of priorities, we want to make sure that people are set up for success in a low-carbon future," Cannings said in a press release.
"That means we need to ensure that workers aren’t left behind during necessary transitions and proper investments in retraining and job creation in clean energy sectors are being made.”
Canning was also named deputy critic for transportation.
The Conservative Party, of which Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas is a member, is expected to announce its critics next week.
