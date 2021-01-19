After a physical transformation even a Hollywood star might envy, Penticton man Gord Portman has a new lease on life that was made possible by his heroic actions nearly a year ago.
In March 2020, Portman helped rescue three neighbours from a house fire on Duncan Avenue. He was photographed that day, after what was one of the proudest moments of his life, looking gaunt and prematurely aged as a result of his addiction to crystal meth.
“People were sending the photo back and forth to each other like, ‘Look at Gord.’ It was breaking a lot of people’s hearts I was an addict’” Portman recalled in an interview.
“I was like: ‘Oh, my God. That’s embarrassing. I need help.’”
Help arrived on May 22, when two friends helped detoxify him at home so he could then enter the Discovery House men’s residential treatment program.
“This placed saved my life,” said Portman, who eventually spent six months at Discovery House, before moving out on his own with some other clients who are similarly advanced in their recoveries.
Portman has been buoyed by a bravery award he received from the Royal Canadian Humane Society to acknowledge his actions during the house fire.
“It changed my life,” he said. “It made me do better for myself.”
Due to the pandemic, the RCHA couldn’t present the medal at a ceremony, so Mayor John Vassilaki, a long-time acquaintance of Portman’s, stepped in to do the honours.
“I’m really, really proud of Gord for doing what he did, and he probably saved lives through his quickness and by the way he got into the picture,” said Vassilaki, who is a high-profile supporter of Discovery House.
“I’m really, really glad he was in the right place at the right time to take care of it.”
As for Portman’s healthier appearance, “It looks like he’s getting married or something,” said Vassilaki. “He looks good!”
Meanwhile, two other Penticton men were announced this week as recipients of RCHA bravery awards.
City bylaw officer Glenn Smith and resident Zak Laycock received their medals for their efforts apprehending a suspected criminal in a city park while Smith was on bike patrol in the summer of 2019.
The RCHA, which is headquartered in Edmonton and has been in existence since 1984, didn’t respond to a request for comment on the Penticton awards.
The group’s mission is: “To recognize such deeds of heroism, by Canadians in civilian life, who, through their alertness, skills and concern, save or attempt to save a life, especially where those actions lie outside the ordinary duties of the person involved.”