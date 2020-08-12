Two vehicles were damaged after an impaired driver lost control Monday night in a Penticton residential area.
The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. on the 1300 block of Penticton Avenue, according to RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy.
He said in an email the man behind the wheel of a Dodge Durango went off the road and into a yard, side-swiping a parked car in the process, resulting in “extensive” damage.
The driver was deemed impaired by alcohol and had his licence suspended immediately. No injuries resulted.