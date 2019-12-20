The Penticton Lakeside Resort will again operate Penticton's July 1 fireworks show in 2020.
"We didn't think it was right to celebrate Canada's birthday and have everyone looking up at a dark sky," Lakeside general manager David Prystay said, Friday. "We organized the fireworks for 21 years, then something happened a few years ago. We then heard there might not be aCanada Day fireworks show or it was going to cost the city a lot ofmoney, so we're happy to help city hall out."
For more than two decades, the 25-minute presentation was presented by the Lakeside. With the addition of Penticton's Ribfest in 2016, the hotel lost use of Okanagan Lake Park, where they launched the pyrotechnics. Shortly after the Lakeside cancelled the event, the Downtown Penticton Association took over.
In 2018, the DPA announced it would no longer commit to organizing special events — which also includes the Santa Claus Parade and BC Day in the Park — and the city asked for expressions of interest proposals from community groups.
Prystay said a barge is now available for the launching site. Staff of the resort will also solicit outside donations to help with the cost of the fireworks show.
"We will take it over, we will do the fundraising and we will present a great show for the people of Penticton," Prystay said.
Additionally, the Lakeside is presenting fireworks above Okanagan Lake on New Year's Eve, beginning at midnight.
