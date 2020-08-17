Discovery House is going ahead with a Sept. 12 golf tournament that has become the charity’s most popular fundraiser.
“This year, we'll be offering a scaled-down, COVID-safe version… with tee-time starts and dinner served to-go,” Discover House executive director Jerome Abraham said in a press release.
“We won't have an auction this year as many of our supporters and businesses are struggling themselves to make ends meet.”
The one-day event will tee off at 3 p.m. The cost is $80 per player, which includes nine holes at St. Andrew By The Lake, dinner and a chance to win prizes, including a $10,000 home renovation and a hot tub. Sponsors can enter a team and advertise their business for $500.
For more information or to register, call 250-462-1388 or email prrs@shaw.ca.
Discovery House operates three homes in Penticton for men overcoming drug and alcohol addictions.