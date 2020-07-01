Local politicians used their Canada Day platforms to appeal for unity during these turbulent times.
“Although our celebrations today don’t look quite the same as in past years, we can still celebrate together – even if we are two metres apart,” Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said in his address, which kicked off a pre-recorded video of Canada Day entertainment that was broadcast on Facebook and Shaw TV.
“One characteristic that defines us, not only as Pentictonites, but as Canadians, is our community spirit and our support for one another,” continued Vassilaki, who wore a Team Canada hockey sweater during filming in council chambers.
“Let’s continue to stand strong together no matter where we are today or what distance we are apart, to celebrate our country and all we have contributed to its past, present and future.”
The 80-minute video was produced by the City of Penticton with cash it had set aside for the annual Canada Day celebration in Gyro Park that was cancelled due to the pandemic.
An in-person flag-raising ceremony hosted by the Summerland Legion went ahead as planned, but the public wasn’t invited. Instead, a video recording of officials’ remarks was posted online about an hour later. It can be found at www.summerlandlegion.com.
MP Dan Albas encouraged constituents to focus on what unites them.
“As proud Canadians, we look back to our history and see how a country as wide and as diverse as Canada came together out of common interests and compromises that made for so much rich history and with so much potential in front of us,” said Albas.
He also paid tribute to the first responders who “don’t get to take Canada Day off,” and planned to spend the rest of the day dropping off flags at emergency offices throughout his riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.
Penticton MLA Dan Aston, whose riding includes Summerland, said Canada draws strength from its diversity.
“During these difficult times, do your best to stay safe, but please don’t forget we’re all Canadians, and let’s just ensure that we continue to live in and promote the best country in the world,” said Ashton.
Summerland Mayor Toni Boot suggested the pandemic has actually shown off Canada’s good side.
“I cannot express how proud I am to be Canadian in these difficult times. Not only are we, especially in British Columbia, coming forward in leading the world in how we’re managing the pandemic we find ourselves in, but we’re also leading the way in reconciliation,” said Boot.
“Not only reconciling with First Nations people, but bringing some other issues of vulnerable people to the fore.”