Criminals are passing though the revolving doors of justice faster than ever as a result of COVID-19, says Penticton’s top Mountie
Supt. Brian Hunter told city council Tuesday that “very few people” are being denied bail right now, because judges are reluctant to send anyone to jail due to fears of overcrowding and the virus.
“We’ve made several arrests – one of them is chronic offender who we arrested last week – and they’re right back out on the streets,” said Hunter.
“That’s a point of frustration for us, I can tell you that.”
According to data presented to council, total crime events in the first quarter of 2020 rose 14% to 1,771, compared to the same quarter last year.
Auto theft was up 35% to 74 calls, while theft from vehicles was up 45% to 223. In total, incidents of property crime were up 23% to 1,209 in the first quarter.
Hunter cautioned, however, that he doesn’t want COVID-19 to be a “red herring,” because there are long-standing problems in the city, such as a “grossly overworked” team of Mounties and a lot of people who need help with addictions and mental illness.
“There are simply not enough police officers here to deal with every single call that comes into our detachment,” said Hunter, whose detachment last year had a caseload of 109 per officer, nearly double the provincial average of 59.
“If we wanted to be the provincial average, we would need 42 more police officers here,” he added.
Several members of council praised Hunter’s report for being the most open and honest they’d had in some time.
“That was a rather sobering snapshot regarding crime in our city and the overload of our members,” said Coun. Katie Robinson.
“I know council is very committed to support the detachment and members any way we can.”
In another break from the policy of his predecessor, Supt. Ted De Jager, whom Hunter replaced in January, Hunter said his detachment will respond to reports of theft from unlocked vehicles – although it may take a while – because there could be useful information to be obtained in relation to other crimes.
“Humans are humans: sometimes we forget to lock our vehicles,” said Hunter. “We shouldn’t be punishing anyone for that.”
Hunter told council his detachment’s four priorities are crime reduction by targeting drugs and property offences; traffic enforcement; family and sexual violence; and staff wellness.
Another change will see some officers’ shifts adjusted to coincide with what Hunter described as “peak period policing” between about 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Top 10 calls for service to Penticton RCMP detachment in Q1
Theft: 441
Abandoned 911: 286
Disturbance: 260
Unwanted person: 255
Suspicious person: 248
Traffic incident: 216
Suspicious circumstances: 206
Assist other agency: 204
Alarm: 203
Check well-being: 180
Source: Penticton RCMP