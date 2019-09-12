All things art will be celebrated in Penticton during the last week of September.
The Arts Rising Festival and Penticton Culture Days are set to run Sept. 27-29 at various venues around the city.
The festival “celebrates the wide variety of rich talents of our local artists across many different disciplines,” the host Penticton & District Community Arts Council said in a press release.
Culture Days will offer a more hands-on approach to the arts, including dance and choir workshops, plus a paper-making seminar.
The full schedule is available online at www.pentictonartscouncil.com.
