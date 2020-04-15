Summerland council will stage a special meeting Friday to discuss COVID-19 relief efforts for residents.
Council heard at its meeting Tuesday staff is already looking for savings in the 2020 budget that could be passed along to residents, along with possible extension of the deadline for paying property taxes.
The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. and will be closed to the public as a result of COVID-19. It will not be livestreamed online, either, so anyone wanting to watch the meeting will have to wait for a recorded version to be posted online, which typically takes a day.
Oliver earlier this week rolled back a 9% tax hike to zero and is offering 50% discounts on first-quarter water and utility bills. Penticton council is expected to discuss its relief package at a special meeting next week.