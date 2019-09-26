A popular hangout for Summerland youth will be closing its doors Friday.
The Summerland Asset Development Initiative is wrapping up 21 years of providing youth in Grades 6 through 12 a safe, fun and inclusive space to spend lunch breaks and after school evenings.
“What can I say? It’s money,” said fundraising chair Pat Lindsay, adding the youth club also lost employees who were never replaced, putting strain on those who stuck around to keep the club running.
Parents and youth have already been advised, and Lindsay said the general reaction has been disappointment.
Lindsay said it cost $90,000 to keep SADI up and running in 2018. Memberships for kids were always free.
“It’s been a bad couple of years,” she said. “We lost our … non-profit number two years ago. It’s been difficult to get donations when you can’t give people a tax receipt.”
Penny Lane Bargain Outlet used to help keep SADI open, but once it closed and donations were put through to the community foundation, SADI took a hit.
“It was all of us just surviving on a grant from the government, and what we could with fundraising,” said Lindsay.
Lindsay said Zia’s restaurant used to hold a spring time fundraiser to help.
“Everybody (in the community) did what they could,” said Lindsay. “I don’t think we ever had one business ever turn us down.”
A $5,000 grant provided by the District of Summerland each year, while helpful, barely covered the building’s heating bill.
“It’s a large building,” Lindsay explained.
Lindsay said on average, 30 to 40 kids would come to SADI after school until their parents were home from work.
Often, kids were taken on outings throughout the Okanagan.
“We’d open it up at the high school lunchtime so they could come over and eat their lunch,” she said. “Then we’d open after school and all the kids would come down.
“It was a good way of getting them away from Xbox and cell phones and everything. It was a good place for kids to be after school.”
