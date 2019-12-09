A member of an elite RCMP unit based in Osoyoos is off the job and facing dismissal from the force while awaiting trial on a charge of committing an indecent act.
Const. Ryan Fulcher is alleged to have touched his penis with intent to “insult or offend members of the public” on Sept. 29, 2018, in Penticton, according to court documents.
Details of the alleged offence are scarce, as lawyers for both the Crown and defence declined to comment when asked by The Herald.
However, during what was to have been a trial confirmation hearing last week in provincial court in Penticton, a judge heard one of the witnesses is a female who’s currently attending university in New York State.
The trial, which was set for Thursday and Friday of this week, was adjourned to an as-yet unscheduled date at the request of defence counsel Neville McDougall, who said Fulcher was in a car accident Nov. 6 and “continues to have some repercussions with respect to a concussion he suffered at that time.”
Fulcher is also scheduled for an internal RCMP code of conduct hearing on Jan. 14 in Penticton, according to B.C. RCMP spokeswoman Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet. Such hearings are held when the force is seeking to dismiss one of its officers.
Shoihet said Fulcher is suspended with pay and his duty status is “continuously assessed” by the RCMP.
Fulcher was assigned to the Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit, which deals primarily with drug trafficking, money laundering and human smuggling in the B.C. Southern Interior, and has members who work on specialized teams with counterparts from the U.S.
The team made news this past June for its part in an investigation into a failed attempt to smuggle 300 kilograms of methamphetamine across the Canada-U.S. border by helicopter near Princeton. FSOC members were aboard a plane that played cat-and-mouse with the helicopter all the way to Chilliwack, where the team then searched the property where the machine landed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.