BC Transit and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen announce a service change in the South Okanagan-Similkameen transit system effective Jan. 4, 2021.
This service change will introduce the addition of new stops for route 70 Kelowna-to-Penticton in the District of Peachland. The need for this service was identified in the transit-future plan for the Okanagan-Similkameen region.
One round-trip will operate via Peachland Tuesday through Friday, with an additional round-trip also operating Mondays
For additional information on schedules and fares: bctransit.com/South-Okanagan-Similkameen.