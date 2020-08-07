As the scene of 100 crashes last year, the intersection of Spall Road and Harvey Avenue in Kelowna is officially the most dangerous in all of the Okanagan, according to fresh data released by the Insurance Corporation of B.C.
Highway 97, which takes the name Harvey Avenue as it passes through Kelowna and becomes Channel Parkway in Penticton, figures prominently in the crash data because it’s the spine of the Okanagan’s transportation system.
We’ve done the digging for you to come up with a list of the most dangerous intersections in communities on Highway 97 from Vernon south to Osoyoos.
The data isn’t just of interest to drivers, though.
Chad Williams, a senior transportation engineer for the City of Kelowna, says his team gets even more detailed statistics from ICBC that it uses to develop long-term plans, identify trends and prioritize upgrades.
Improvements to major intersections, like those on Harvey Avenue, can be “very complicated,” said Williams, but could include relatively easy changes like different road surfaces or light phases.
“For more simple intersections, we can look at sightlines or implement a light or a stop sign,” he added.
If you want to explore the data yourself or check out other communities around B.C., visit www.icbc.com.
VERNON
25th Avenue and 32nd Street: 28
27th Street and 48th Avenue: 28
32nd Street and 43rd Avenue: 25
27th Street and 58th Avenue: 21
27th Street and 43rd Avenue: 20
LAKE COUNTRY
Oceola Road and Highway 97: 32
Beaver Lake Road and Highway 97: 27
Berry Road and Highway 97: 17
Pollard Road and Highway 97: 17
Commonwealth Road and Highway 97: 12
KELOWNA
Spall Road and Harvey Avenue: 100
Dilworth Drive and Harvey Avenue: 88
Benvoulin Road and Dilworth Drive: 84
Highway 33 and Highway 97: 74
Banks Road and Highway 97: 69
WEST KELOWNA
Boucherie Road and Highway 97: 59
Hudson Road and Highway 97: 43
Butt Road and Highway 97: 40
Elk Road and Highway 97: 37
Bennett Bridge: 33
PEACHLAND
Clements Crescent and Highway 97: 17
Beach Avenue and Highway 97: 10
Ponderosa Drive and Highway 97: 10
Hardy Street and Highway 97: 5
Seclusion Bay Road and Highway 97: 5
Renfrew Road and Highway 97: 5
SUMMERLAND
Prairie Valley Road and Highway 97: 34
Johnston Street and Highway 97: 6
Lakeshore Drive and Highway 97: 6
Rosedale Avenue and Highway 97: 6
Callan Road and Highway 97: 4
Jones Flat Road and Highway 97: 4
PENTICTON
Fairview Road and Channel Parkway: 33
Industrial Avenue and Main Street: 26
Warren Avenue and Channel Parkway: 21
Warren Avenue and Main Street: 19
Eckhardt Avenue and Main Street: 13
OKANAGAN FALLS
Highway 3 and Highway 97 (near Kaleden): 8
Green Lake Road and Highway 97: 6
9th Avenue and Highway 97: 4
10th Avenue and Highway 97: 2
Eastside Road and Highland Drive: 2
OLIVER
Fairview Road and Highway 97: 5
Co-op Avenue and Highway 97: 3
Co-op Avenue and Station Street: 3
Island Road and Highway 97: 3
Road 1 and Highway 97: 3
OSOYOOS
Highway 3 and Highway 97: 10
Cottonwood Drive and Main Street: 5
146th Avenue and 97th Street: 3
74th Avenue and Highway 97: 3
Empire Street and Highway 3: 3
Finch Crescent and Main Street: 3