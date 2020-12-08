Sickle Point might be going back on the market.
At a hearing Monday, a B.C. Supreme Court master rejected a developer’s $2.1-million offer to purchase the 4.8-acre parcel on Skaha Lake, according to Bill Newell, chief administrative officer of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
“The property owner spoke against (the offer) and the master obviously agreed that the offer amount was not a fair price and it was dismissed,” Newell said in an email Tuesday.
The waterfront property, which had been the decades-long focus of controversial plans for residential development by former owner Mel Reeves, is being sold out of foreclosure and was listed at $2.95 million.
Newell, who was still awaiting a copy of the court decision, said it’s unclear if the property will be put back on the market, so the RDOS is maintaining focus on obtaining public assent to borrow up to $3.5 million to buy Sickle Point should the opportunity indeed arise.
The RDOS is using the alternate approval process to gain assent, which would require 10% of eligible voters in Kaleden to register their opposition in order to trigger a full referendum on the issue.
However, the AAP is still awaiting a green light from the B.C. government and, as proposed, wouldn’t conclude until Feb. 8.
The RDOS could also try to expropriate the land in the public interest, but would still require the funds to do it.
Support for the public purchase of Sickle Point is being led by the Kaleden Community Association, which is running its own fundraising campaign that has collected pledges totalling approximately $250,000 to date.
Also in the mix is the Penticton Indian Band, which warned in November it will “reject” any attempts to develop Sickle Point, which is of great historical importance for Indigenous people.
Marketing material produced by Kelowna-based HM Commercial Group describes Sickle Point as “trophy real estate.”
“The quantity and quality of the lake frontage is extraordinary for residential/recreational parcels in the B.C. Interior, and especially rare for parcels located within the South Okanagan region,” the material states.