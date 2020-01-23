This year’s Australia Day will be taken up a notch thanks to Slackwater Brewing’s fundraiser to help fight forest fires Down Under.
The brewery is gearing up to host not only its own fundraiser on Sunday, Jan. 26, but also to co-host satellite fundraisers at Apex Mountain Resort, Silver Star Mountain Resort and Whistler.
“Having spent my first seven years in Canada in Whistler, I have a lot of lifelong Australian friends and it’s terrifying to fathom what some of them are going through right now,” Liam Peyton, co-founder of Slackwater Brewing, said in a press release.
“Australia Day was always a blast in Whistler, so we thought we could turn this celebration into something bigger and try to help out.”
Starting at 3 p.m., there will be free, live music and a silent auction. Proceeds from the silent auction and customer donations will benefit the Victoria Bushfire Relief Fund.
Partial proceeds from beer and Aussie meat pie sales will also benefit the relief fund.
Apex’s Gunbarrel Saloon’s fundraiser will donate $2 from every sale of Slackwater beer and $1 from every Aussie Burger sold to the same charity.
Silver Star’s 1609 Restaurant & Lounge will donate $1.50 from every Slackwater beer sold to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service. The lounge will also be hosting an online silent auction.
For more information, or to get involved, email info@slackwaterbrewing.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.