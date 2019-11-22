A new byelection is pending for Penticton Indian Band council after results from the 2017 vote were declared invalid by a majority of candidates.
Marcus Hadley announced on Nov. 13 he has been appointed as the electoral officer by the Penticton Indian Band chief and council after the federal court approved an appeal filed by Jacqueline McPherson.
“The first step in the appeal process … was for me to provide the candidates in that byelection with a copy of the appeal documents to review and inform me as to whether they consider the byelection to have been valid or invalid,” Hadley said in his letter.
“The candidates cannot agree whether the byelection was valid.”
Penticton Indian Band voters will now be provided with a non-confidence motion form, which requires 15 signatures in order for Hadley to move forward with calling for a vote from council for a new byelection.
The byelection from Nov. 22, 2017 was called after a wave of resignations, which left five vacant seats. Those seats were then filled by Kyle Windwalker Alec, Frederick Kruger, Ernest Jack, Joan Philip and Inez Pierre. (Alec has since stepped down.)
McPherson argued there were multiple breaches of the band’s custom election code, beginning with council firing its long-time electoral officer Valerie Baptiste and hiring an independent, third-party electoral officer.
That position was filled by Julia Buck, who McPherson said was ineligible to hold the post because she’s not Indigenous and therefore couldn’t cast a deciding vote if required to break a tie.
McPherson’s complaints spiraled outwards from there, including allegations the nomination meeting was conducted improperly, some ballots were sent out with candidates not listed alphabetically and that proper measures weren’t taken to locate off-reserve members, all of which runs contrary to the band’s custom election code.
Her appeal was delivered by registered mail on Dec. 20, 2017, 28 days after the byelection.
A federal judge ruled McPherson’s appeal – which Buck argued wasn’t properly delivered to her because the documents weren’t sent to a post office box rented by Buck for her duties as electoral officer – was valid, meaning Buck was required to send the appeal package to all nine candidates who ran in the byelection.
