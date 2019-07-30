A two-vehicle collision Sunday that saw a van flip on Highway 97 near Red Wing Resort resulted in a ticket for one of the drivers.
Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said a cube van was heading north when a Honda SUV entered the intersection at Highway 97 and Burnaby Avenue on a red light.
The driver of the van tried to avoid a collision, but struck the driver’s side of the SUV, then rolled over in the far lane facing south. Two men in the van had to be extricated by firefighters, who removed the vehicle’s windshield. The men didn’t have any visible injuries, but were taken to hospital.
Grandy said the driver of the SUV was also taken to hospital, and later hit with a ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act for failing to obey a traffic control device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.