Finding the most pup-ular dog park location in Summerland is proving to be harder than it looks.
District councillors spent over an hour Monday afternoon discussing five locations they consider fit for dog owners to take their four-legged companions: Powell Beach Park; the Summerland Rodeo Grounds; St. John’s Lutheran Church; Julia Street Community Church’s vacant lot and Living Memorial baseball diamond No. 3.
Councillors directed staff to do further research all five locations to better determine the cost of building a dog park, or – in the case of Powell Beach – how much it would cost to upgrade the existing ball diamond into a dog park.
Council had previously looked at Peach Orchard Beach Park as an option but struck out after negative feedback from the community and the Summerland Dog Owners Association over the location.
The association has now gathered hundreds of signatures in support of converting Living Memorial baseball diamond No. 3 on Snow Avenue into a dog park due ostensibly to it getting little use.
However, the Summerland Minor Baseball Association responded with statistics that showed eight teams played at Living Memorial Park last year. And all three diamonds, it added, are configured for different age groups, making each indispensable.
Council heard it costs the District of Summerland approximately $33,000 annually for maintenance on Living Memorial Park, which recently had an additional $64,000 invested in it after it was damaged by fire crews using diamond No. 3 as a staging area in 2017.
Lori Mullin, Summerland’s manager of parks and recreation, said it would cost approximately $800,000 to build a new ball diamond from scratch elsewhere.