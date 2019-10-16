A prolific offender with over 60 prior criminal convictions was sentenced Tuesday to 170 days in jail for a string of crimes that included assaulting two women in Penticton.
Matthew Cory Toker, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of assault, one count of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of breach of probation.
With enhanced credit for time served, Toker has 73 days remaining on his sentence, which will be followed by one year of probation.
The Crown argued for a 210-day sentence, while the defence countered with 120 days.
Court heard Toker’s most recent string of crimes began on April 29, when two women spotted a red car parked in a private stall outside a Penticton apartment complex.
Toker parked the vehicle to roll a joint, and when asked by one of the women to leave, told her to “f**k off.”
Court heard when one of the women began taking photos, Toker then got out of the vehicle and began shoving her, hitting her in the face with his shoulder. When her friend attempted to intervene, he pushed her as well, bending her thumb backwards.
RCMP were called and Toker was arrested shortly after.
Toker was then discovered on three separate occasions throughout July and August breaking his court-imposed curfew. And when arrested on Aug. 13, Toker was found in his cell high on fentanyl, apparently from the four-gram stash he snuck in with him.
Court heard Toker suffers from a brain injury he sustained in a jailhouse assault in 2015.
