The eighth annual Okanagan Vinyl Fest for Peach City Radio, CFUZ, takes place this coming Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre.
Vinyl collectors and music lovers can purchase from a wide selection of albums of various genres from vendors from all over B.C.
There will also be opportunities to find the perfect turntable and other audio equipment as CFUZ will sell audio equipment donated through its recent audio equipment drive. And, there will be other venders selling both new and used audio gear.
CFUZ will be DJ-ing all day long and will keep the crowd entertained with music and information. The event will be broadcast live so tune in to 92.9 FM to listen throughout the day.
The event is sponsored by local businesses London Drugs, Valley First Credit Union, Culmina Winery, Bad Tattoo and Elma. The SOEC supports Okanagan Vinyl Festival and has provided 2 tickets to the upcoming Cheech and Chong show. The Dream Café has also provided tickets for upcoming events. All attendees will be entered in a door-prize draw for these tickets.
The annual Okanagan Vinyl Fest is the primary fundraiser for CFUZ.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and admission is $2. From 9-10 a.m., early birds searching for that hard-to-find record to complete their collection can get a head start for just $5.
Peach City Radio is a not-for-profit society with an online radio stream at www.CFUZ.ca, and a terrestrial signal at 92.9FM in Penticton.
A member of the National Campus and Community Radio Association of Canada, Peach City Radio strives to promote volunteerism, social engagement, independent music, community capacity building, citizen journalism and diversity. Volunteers and donations are always welcome.
For more information about Okanagan Vinyl Fest, email info@peachcityradio.org or call 236-422-0939.
