A fresh slate awaits a builder on a high-traffic corner in the Penticton core.
The former Fairview Market at 1196 Fairview Rd. and a dilapidated house beside it were demolished over the August long weekend, leaving behind bare dirt inside a construction fence.
The city has had unofficial discussions about potentially rezoning the site for a dental office, but no formal applications have come forward yet, according to Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services.
Built in 1938, Fairview Market closed last year after the property had become entangled in complex legal proceedings. The property was sold for $725,000 in October 2019, according to BC Assessment, which values the half-acre site at $852,000.