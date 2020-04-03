Like many, Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki is working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although city council is not in the forefront of local news at the moment, the mayor insists much is being done through the internet and teleconferencing.
He spoke with Herald editor James Miller, by telephone, on Thursday afternoon regarding the present COVID-19 crisis. The following are highlights of his lenghty interview.
HERALD: What do you think is the best way the City can support residents during this critical period?
VASSILAKI: We want to reduce the financial burden for taxpayers and ratepayers. We are giving deferrals until the end of June where we will not cut any of the power to the electrical at home. We are trying to work it out so that you can defer paying taxes until the end of September, rather than the end of July. That should help people. Hopefully thispandemic doesn’t go beyond the end of June and people will have the summer to get back to work and the businesses that are shut down, or have reduced hours, will be able to open up and see revenue coming back in.
HERALD: What will the city look like in another six months, 12 months and 18 months from now?
VASSILAKI: Right now the pool is closed, the recreation centre closed, the library, arenas and parks are closed. We are taking every precaution possible to keep our residents safe and to educate the community. I honestly believe the community will come out of this stronger than ever. We have always had great people in Penticton.
HERALD: Is the Economy Recovery Task Force just window dressing? What can the City do that the province and feds can’t?
VASSILAKI: This is definitely not window dressing, it’s a very serious committee. The best businesspeople in the city have come forward to sit on this committee. It’s non-paid, 100% volunteer. As you know, Penticton has never had enough jobs and this crisis will make things worse. We want to protect the jobs that we do have here. We want the committee to have city staff expand the current examination of property-tax deferrals to include an analysis on the impact of utility-payment deferrals, possibly waiving late-payment fees for business and residents for city-owned utility costs. An important thing is city council wants to ensure that key municipal services are maintained such as development services, to ensure the construction industry can continue working, and bylaw services, to protect our property during the crisis, to parks services, to make sure our city still remains attractive.
HERALD: Do you think the province should disclose the communities in which COVID-19 patients are located?
VASSILAKI: I have great respect for Interior Health. I believe they should be as transparent as possible, not only with Penticton, but with the Interior as a whole. People are concerned and they want to hear the truth, people want transparency. They don’t want officials to hide behind regulations.
HERALD: Have there been any layoffs at City Hall?
VASSILAKI: At the present time, the 21 people who have been laid off have all been voluntary and for many reasons. Some have a fear of catching the virus or they have young kids at home and need someone to look after them. People who are laid off have access to unemployment insurance and other provincial and federal money for help with rent. As for future layoffs, at this time there’s none that I’m aware of, but the possibility is there. Our staff is working through adjustments and more information will be shared with the public at a later time.
HERALD: What would you like to achieve in the remaining two-and-a-half years in your term as mayor?
VASSILAKI: During the election, I was very vocal about reducing crime, cleaning up the city and returning to the days of celebrations and festivals, with Ironman being a prime example. Unfortunately, Peach Festival and other events are in question at the moment. I’d also like to secure more land for industry because I want young families moving and staying here in Penticton, to raise families and support our schools and businesses through good-paying jobs.
HERALD: What do you foresee as the impact from the Soupateria closing its doors during the COVID-19 crisis?
VASSILAKI: This is a very big blow to the folks who are less fortunate and who are dependent on a nice, hot meal for lunch. As we speak, the City is working with non-profits to see what we can put in place. How we get these people fed again in the future. Maybe some food trucks in strategic areas of the city where they can get a nice, warm bowl of soup. This is important to all of us.
HERALD: What have you personally learned from the COVID-19 situation?
VASSILAKI: We are all in a very difficult situation and we are all in this together. I can’t say this enough — listen to the health authorities and be educated. Please listen to what they are saying. Wash your hands, stay six feet away, don’t touch your face and don’t congregate with people who don’t live in the same house as you do. We need to flatten the curve. I spoke with my Mom, who went through the Second World War. They saw hunger, illness and health problems, but nothing like this. In the Greek culture, during times of crisis, to honour those who are passing away, men do not shave until a pandemic is over. I will be following my Greek culture and won’t be shaving until things get back to normal. I appreciate the job the media is doing — the Herald and Western in print, radio, television, digital ... they are keeping people up to date and educated. Most of all, I want to thank all first responders and emergency workers — our doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers — who are putting their lives at risk every single day to save others. I also thank the workers in essential services such as grocery stores and drug stores who are working during this crisis. We are all in this together. It’s not one person, one family, one neighbourhood. It’s everybody.