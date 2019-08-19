VERNON — Buffy Sainte-Marie’s solo show in Vernon on Monday, Sept. 23 kicks off the Vernon and District Performing Art’s Centre’s 2019-20 “Spotlight” series.
Sainte-Marie, an Indigenous music trailblazer, has been performing constantly since her 1964 debut “It’s My Way” and is coming off her critically-acclaimed, award-winning 2015 album “Power in the Blood.”
In the early days, she developed her craft in Toronto’s Yorkville district and New York City’s Greenwich Village graduating from the coffee houses to the global stage.
Sainte-Marie has achieved a number of first over her career.
In 1969, she made one of the world’s first electronic-vocal albums.
In 1982 she became the only Indigenous person to win an Academy Award. She co-wrote “Up Where We Belong” from “An Officer and A Gentleman,” which also reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts.
The song, recorded for the movie by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes, also won the Golden Globe Award for best original song.
She spent five years on “Sesame Street,” where she became the first woman to breastfeed on national television.
She’s written pop standards sung and recorded by the likes of Janis Joplin, Elvis Presley and Donovan.
She penned “Universal Soldier,” a definitive anti-war anthem of the 20th century which remains relevant today.
In 1972, she cracked the U.S. Billboard Top 40 when her single, “Mister Can’t You See” reached No. 38 — a rarity for a Canadian musician at the time.
Her many accolades include inclusion into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame (presented by the Junos), the Order of Canada, a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award and honorary doctorates from academic institutions including the University of Western Ontario, the University of Toronto and Wilfrid Laurier University.
Tickets for the concert are $49 for adults, $46 for seniors, and $44 for students, available through Ticket Seller.
