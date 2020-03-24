A nurse holds a temperature gun used to measure people's temperatures, a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, while processing incoming Haitians at the border crossing Jimani, in the Dominican Republic, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)