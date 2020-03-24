Special to The Herald
In an effort to keep our communities protected, South Okanagan-Similkameen doctors and nurse practitioners are providing care by telephone and video conference.
If you are in need of non-emergency medical care, call your doctor’s clinic to make an appointment. Residents who do not have a family provider should call their local walk-in clinic.
It is very important that residents call first and not just show up at any medical clinic, as family doctors, nurse practitioners and other healthcare professionals in the South Okanagan-Similkameen are on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19.
“Primary care providers cannot do this alone and what the public does now will impact the health of our region in the weeks and months ahead,” says Dr. Greg Selinger, chair of the South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice.
“We are echoing the provincial health officer’s plea that if you have not been practising social distancing, start now.”
As a reminder, this is the current directive from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry:
• Stay home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to leave.
• Cancel all public gatherings and events. This includes outdoor sporting events, conferences, meetings, religious gatherings.
• Avoid common greetings such as handshakes.
• Keep a distance of at least two arms lengths from others.
• Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds. Do not touch your face.
• Cough and sneeze into a tissue. Use your elbow if you have to.
• Tell your loved ones to do the same.
South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice